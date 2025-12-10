Letters to the Editor: Melania Trump should bring back her anti-bullying campaign — for her husband
To the editor: First Lady Melania Trump needs to bring back her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign, but this time, it needs to extend to the president and his staff. Just today, I’m reading in the Los Angeles Times that President Trump called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) a “low-IQ traitor” and a White House spokesperson called Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) “Pencil Neck Shifty Schiff” (“Trump says ‘60 Minutes’ is ‘worse’ under new ownership following Marjorie Taylor Greene interview”; ”In first year in Senate, Schiff pushes legislation, party message and challenges to Trump,” Dec. 8). Recently, Trump called CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins “stupid and nasty.” This attitude should not be tolerated nor continue to be normalized.
Debbie Rosenkranz, Rancho Palos Verdes