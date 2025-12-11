Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The real health needs of autistic people, judge orders National Guard deployment in L.A. to end and more big stories
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: E-bike culture is out of control — and parents need to take notice

A group of youths on bikes.
A group of teenagers assaulted a 57-year-old man near 11th Court and Beach Drive in Hermosa Beach on Nov. 21, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.
(Matt Terrill)
  • Two teens arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Hermosa Beach man highlight a broader e-bike culture problem among unsupervised youth.
  • E-bikes costing up to $6,000 and reaching 28 mph are ridden aggressively by middle schoolers with no training or licensing.
  • Parents who buy motorized vehicles for minors must be accountable for harm caused, just as moped permits required in the 1980s.

To the editor: The recent Los Angeles Times article about the teens who assaulted a 57-year-old man in Hermosa Beach highlights a deeper issue: Our e-bike culture has gone off the rails, and parents — not just kids — need to be part of the accountability conversation (“Two e-biking teens charged in violent assault on Hermosa Beach man,” Dec. 10).

Yes, two teens have been arrested, and that matters. But this problem didn’t start with one incident. It began when powerful e-bikes that can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $6,000 (with most capable of speeds of up to 28 mph) became the default transportation for middle schoolers with no requirements for training or licensing and far too little supervision. I walk the Hermosa Pier twice a week, and it’s become routine to see large groups of kids riding aggressively, weaving through crowds, harassing pedestrians and even setting off fireworks. If adults behaved this way on motor vehicles, the results would be swift and severe.

And still, e-bikes aren’t inherently the enemy. For many families, they’re essential — a practical solution for parents who can’t drive their teens to every activity. These bikes can promote independence and reduce car traffic. But that only works when standards, training and responsibility exist. Right now, they don’t.

California controls e-bike classifications, leaving cities with limited authority. Hermosa Beach’s emergency ordinance allowing impounds is helpful, but enforcement alone cannot fix a parental vacuum. If parents purchase motorized vehicles for minors, they must be accountable when those vehicles cause harm.

We required permits for mopeds in the ‘80s. Modern e-bikes can reach similar speeds. It’s time our rules — and our parenting — reflect that reality.

Philip Williams, Redondo Beach

