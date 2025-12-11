Letters to the Editor: E-bike culture is out of control — and parents need to take notice

A group of teenagers assaulted a 57-year-old man near 11th Court and Beach Drive in Hermosa Beach on Nov. 21, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The recent Los Angeles Times article about the teens who assaulted a 57-year-old man in Hermosa Beach highlights a deeper issue: Our e-bike culture has gone off the rails, and parents — not just kids — need to be part of the accountability conversation ( “Two e-biking teens charged in violent assault on Hermosa Beach man,” Dec. 10).

Yes, two teens have been arrested, and that matters. But this problem didn’t start with one incident. It began when powerful e-bikes that can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $6,000 (with most capable of speeds of up to 28 mph ) became the default transportation for middle schoolers with no requirements for training or licensing and far too little supervision. I walk the Hermosa Pier twice a week, and it’s become routine to see large groups of kids riding aggressively, weaving through crowds, harassing pedestrians and even setting off fireworks . If adults behaved this way on motor vehicles, the results would be swift and severe.

And still, e-bikes aren’t inherently the enemy. For many families, they’re essential — a practical solution for parents who can’t drive their teens to every activity. These bikes can promote independence and reduce car traffic. But that only works when standards, training and responsibility exist. Right now, they don’t.

California controls e-bike classifications, leaving cities with limited authority. Hermosa Beach’s emergency ordinance allowing impounds is helpful, but enforcement alone cannot fix a parental vacuum. If parents purchase motorized vehicles for minors, they must be accountable when those vehicles cause harm.

We required permits for mopeds in the ‘80s. Modern e-bikes can reach similar speeds. It’s time our rules — and our parenting — reflect that reality.

Philip Williams, Redondo Beach