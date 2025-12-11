Letters to the Editor: EPA website’s removal of fossil fuels as a driver of global warming ‘embarrasses the U.S.’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: “The emperor has no clothes.”

Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency removed any reference to fossil fuels as a source of global warming from its website ( “EPA eliminates mention of fossil fuels in website on warming’s causes. Scientists call it completely wrong,” Dec. 9). Those of us in the “climate cult” will be glad to know that, according to the EPA under President Trump-appointed administrator Lee Zeldin, “natural causes,” not fossil fuels, could be causing a “very tiny” amount of global warming.

In Hans Christian Andersen’s folktale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” people initially ignored or denied the obvious truth because they were afraid to speak out against an emperor who paraded naked. The EPA’s denial embarrasses the U.S. before the entire world.

Craig Smith, Santa Barbara

To the editor: As former EPA climate advisor Jeremy Symons says, “Ignoring fossil fuel pollution as the driving force behind the climate changes we have seen in our lifetime is like pretending cigarettes don’t cause lung cancer.”

The administration is making a dangerous move in removing fossil fuels as a driver of our changing climate. Putting your head in the sand doesn’t change anything and only breeds confusion. Science tells us the true story: that our burning of fossil fuels pumps greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, which causes it to heat up.

Certainly this isn’t the only cause of global warming, but it is a major one. Fortunately, there are people who know the truth and are prepared to act on it. They understand that renewable energy is available and getting more economically viable all the time. The transition to solar, wind, geothermal and hydro power is already happening in both red and blue states.

Let’s leave a better environment for our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles