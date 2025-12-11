Letters to the Editor: Pedestrian safety is a real issue in L.A. When will the city take action?

A member of Crosswalk Collective LA prepares to paint a crosswalk in August at the intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Koreatown.

To the editor: Kudos to the activists who took matters into their own hands to make their streets safer, despite bureaucratic hurdles and the Department of Transportation’s inaction ( “Activists paint Westwood crosswalk to improve safety. Police shut down effort, cite volunteer for vandalism,” Dec. 8).

Our neighborhood has struggled with safety issues ever since the Palisades fire caused traffic on Sunset Boulevard to become intolerable. Traffic apps are directing speeding cars down our residential streets during rush hours. Our streets are narrow. We have no sidewalks, but residents still walk their dogs and ride their bikes.

We have pursued every avenue to obtain stop signs on our cross streets, to no avail. We even offered to pay for the printing and installation of these signs and were told that would be illegal.

We need action, not platitudes, from the mayor. Do we need to have even more traffic deaths before the Department of Transportation will help us?

Paula Bernstein, Los Angeles