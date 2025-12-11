Letters to the Editor: Transitional kindergarten’s immense benefits outweigh the hardships of change

To the editor: This article provides no perspective on the positive experience public transitional kindergarten gives to 4-year-olds previously served by preschools and child care ( “Unintended competitors: Why L.A. preschools are closing as transitional kindergarten thrives,” Dec. 3). As a grandparent, I can attest to the growth my currently 4-year-old grandson has attained in transitional kindergarten; sadly, his two older cousins attended preschool only and their early childhood education cannot compare.

The article seems to lament preschools that must retool to stay viable. With young lives so precious, their quality experiences far outweigh the economic hardships of a few preschool owners.

We’ve all had to make adjustments in every industry. Only showing the perspectives of those who feel the state has made some error in offering transitional kindergarten for all doesn’t tell the full story.

Ellen Pomella, San Pedro