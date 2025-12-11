Letters to the Editor: The precedents Trump is setting will linger long after he’s out of office

President Trump greets Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as Trump arrives at the Capitol to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress on March 4.

To the editor: Let’s look at the bright side of the Supreme Court’s expected decision to give President Trump more power to fire officials at independent agencies and commissions: 2029 ( “Supreme Court sounds ready to give Trump power to oust officials of independent agencies,” Dec. 8).

When we elect a Democratic president, he or she can fire all of Trump’s appointees right away. There will be no need to ask permission of Congress or the courts.

Unfortunately, the rebirth of ugly partisan political warfare is going to be the practical result of the court’s intended decision. If the current precedents stand, starting in 2028, voters will be electing a dictator, not a president constrained by limitations.

Betty Rome, Culver City

To the editor: This inspires yet a deeper conviction that the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. sits in Trump’s pocket.

For nearly a century, independence has been critical in keeping politics out of agencies charged with making decisions that affect the entire nation: the Federal Trade Commission, the Social Security Administration, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency and more.

Given Trump’s history of appointing people whose primary qualification is devotion to his agenda (FBI Director Kash Patel, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others), such a move by the court only deepens our headlong rush into the demise of this democracy. Heaven help us.

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point