Letters to the Editor: Readers voice fear and shock over Justice Department’s ‘domestic terrorism’ memo

To the editor: I am truly aghast and shaking in my bedroom slippers as I read this article this morning ( “Justice Department drafting a list of ‘domestic terrorists,’” Dec. 11). Every day I say it can’t get any worse and every day, I get another shock.

Now President Trump wants neighbors to rat on neighbors (oh yes, like in Cuba ) — and get paid for it. Great. What will this look like? Will my neighbor (or my child) be able to make a few bucks by reporting me for supporting the transgender kid next door or the Muslim kid in my neighborhood, or for attending a rally defending immigrants? As long as I voice support for Christianity (according to coverage of the memo, Jews aren’t protected), my neighbor can’t make a buck off me?

I could have sworn that this is exactly the type of authoritarianism we oppose across the globe. Isn’t this what happens in those countries our immigrants fled that we are cruelly trying to send them back to? Isn’t this the kind of government we are opposing in Venezuela (of course, it’s not about the oil)?

Recalling the McCarthy hearings, I must ask our Republican representatives, “Have you no decency?” When, dear God, will you stand up and say “enough is enough”? I weep.

Barbara Rosen, Fullerton

..

To the editor: It wasn’t enough for Trump to unveil a United States national security strategy that aligns with Russia’s vision and turn his back on our longtime allies in Europe. No, now he will tell our citizens to turn in anyone they suspect of being a domestic terrorist for a financial reward.

This mirrors what happened in Joseph Stalin’s Russia, where “mutual surveillance” was practiced and thousands of innocent people were reported to authorities by fellow citizens. Is this really what we want to see happen in America? And will the Proud Boys and other far-right groups that support Trump be included in this roundup?

Steve Fisher, Studio City

..

To the editor: I am of no particular religion, no hardcore politics. I live in a nice environment and have done a lot of foreign travel. I’ve gotten two parking tickets and have never been arrested. I am basically pretty bland, but I have gradually become more and more upset over the last few months over what’s happening within our country and internationally.

Now I am truly afraid. Afraid for myself, perhaps, because I do have opinions, probably read frowned-upon books, have a variety of friends, search online for information on many topics and have joined a peaceful demonstration. And afraid for all of the diverse people from many backgrounds with many opinions who are hard workers — for all of us who have indeed made this country great.

Where has respect for and understanding of our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, constitutional law and its history gone? Where has just plain old respect for and acceptance of differences gone? I may not agree with everyone, but I’m not going to report anyone and I hope no one reports me.

Deborah Regan, Palos Verdes Peninsula

..

To the editor: So we’re supposed to report other Americans who might pose a threat? How about a guy whose sweeping pardon released hundreds of Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters from prison? Or a guy who just freed a drug kingpin convicted of conspiring to bring more than 400 tons of cocaine into America?

FBI Director Kash Patel, his name is Donald J. Trump. Please send me my reward.

Jimmie Robertson, Dana Point