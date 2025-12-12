Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Your county fair may be unfair, the Justice Department’s ‘domestic terrorists’ list and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: How much will Bass’ affordable housing projects cost the taxpayers?

People walk past an apartment building.
Lawmakers and state officials tour a newly constructed, all-electric affordable apartment building in Mar Vista in 2022.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: There is certainly much to admire about Mayor Karen Bass’ affordable housing plan (“L.A. City Council passes ordinance to streamline affordable housing,” Dec. 9).

However, there was a big missing ingredient in the article: Nowhere is there any discussion of the costs of the projects involved in this plan. In the past, city-funded “affordable housing” may be affordable for the lucky few who actually dwell in the subsidized units, but the costs to produce the units were off-the-charts expensive — hundreds of thousands of dollars for each apartment.

I’d like to see a follow-up article on whether or not the “affordable housing plan” is actually affordable for the taxpayers of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Janet Weaver, Huntington Beach

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement