Letters to the Editor: How much will Bass’ affordable housing projects cost the taxpayers?

To the editor: There is certainly much to admire about Mayor Karen Bass’ affordable housing plan ( “L.A. City Council passes ordinance to streamline affordable housing,” Dec. 9).

However, there was a big missing ingredient in the article: Nowhere is there any discussion of the costs of the projects involved in this plan. In the past, city-funded “affordable housing” may be affordable for the lucky few who actually dwell in the subsidized units, but the costs to produce the units were off-the-charts expensive — hundreds of thousands of dollars for each apartment.

I’d like to see a follow-up article on whether or not the “affordable housing plan” is actually affordable for the taxpayers of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Janet Weaver, Huntington Beach