Letters to the Editor: Fight over historic L.A. building could be an unfortunate repeat of history

To the editor: The fight over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration reminds me of the unsuccessful battle to save the Ambassador Hotel ( “Fixing this downtown L.A. building would cost $700 million, the county said. Critics say that’s way off,” Dec. 11). It too could have been retrofitted, yet the L.A. Unified School District chose to demolish it and build a pallid replica of the original, losing yet another historic Los Angeles landmark.

What scares me too is, in the event of a major earthquake or fire, how will the many hundreds of county employees and private citizens rapidly and safely evacuate the Gas Company Tower? Think back to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

The government is not always the wisest.

Toby Horn, Mid City