Letters to the Editor: Scouts working to heal the Pacific Palisades set an example for all of us

Colin Corzo clears mud and debris at Camp Josepho, which was destroyed in the Palisades fire.

To the editor: I was grateful to see the recent coverage of Scouts returning to Camp Josepho to begin the slow work of healing fire-damaged land ( “L.A.’s Scouting troops lost their camp in the Palisades. Now they’re working to heal the land,” Dec. 9). What they are doing mirrors what many of us across Pacific Palisades and Altadena have been doing since January.

Healing the land is not an abstract job. It is physical work that needs to be done in a timely manner before invasive species become an overly expensive and unmanageable problem. It is not a destination, but a long-term journey that requires steady attention.

In addition to the Scouts’ efforts, volunteers throughout the burn scar have been quietly restoring open space every week. Under the leadership of community groups like Resilient Palisades’ Removal of Invasive Plants team, residents have been clearing highly flammable invasives, reestablishing native species and providing safety and restoration guidance to local youth groups and schools.

This work matters more than most people realize. Ecological recovery after a fire is not just about rebuilding structures, but also stewarding the land so it can regenerate safely.

The Scouts offer a strong example of how people of all ages can participate in this restoration. I hope Los Angeles continues to uplift and invest in these efforts, because our recovery depends on long-term, community-led care for the land we all share and hope to return to safely.

Sara G. Marti, Pacific Palisades

This writer is board member and communications director for fire recovery nonprofit Resilient Palisades.