Letters to the Editor: Paramount acquiring Warner Bros. could have disastrous consequences

To the editor: Paramount’s Larry Ellison now wants to push on and acquire Warner Bros. ( “Democratic lawmakers say Paramount bid for Warner raises ‘serious national security concerns,’” Dec. 10) He hopes to do so in part with newly coffered funds of $41 billion of equity, more than half of which would be provided by the royal families of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

That means the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, according to a declassified 2021 intelligence report released by the Biden administration, approved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whose coverage of the royal family wasn’t glowing. Jared Kushner’s private equity firm, Affinity Partners, also has an ownership stake in the offering.

Do we really want these people to have any influence on the content and direction of which stories get made and how they are available to us?

The movie business is a business — of course it is. But there was a time when pride and responsibility for good films walked hand in hand with profit, when great craftsmanship and vision was the collaborative goal with box office returns.

If this group of billionaire businessmen takes control of Warner Bros. — and pursues a goal of dominance through profit and control — all of that will be lost. Nero is fiddling as Rome burns.

BJ Hegedus, Valley Village