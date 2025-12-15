Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: The filibuster was already in danger, thanks to the current Republican Party

A man in a suit walks with a binder and a cellphone at his side.
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is waging a largely one-man crusade to reform the Senate filibuster.
(Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call / Getty Images)
To the editor: To a significant extent, the Senate filibuster is already in jeopardy (“The U.S. Senate is a mess. He wants to fix it, from the inside,” Dec. 11). Republicans have shown a willingness to use the reconciliation process, which requires only 51 votes, to pass legislation not intended for the reconciliation process, which has strict limitations. Only the intervention of the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, stood as a roadblock to their attempt to subvert the process, and there were immediate calls to replace her.

Republicans under President Trump have consistently demonstrated their willingness to allow officials who oppose them to be fired, replaced by those more pliant to their agenda. So it would not be surprising if a new parliamentarian would appear, one who would be amenable to a more generous assessment of what could be included in reconciliation and thus avoid the filibuster.

Darrel Miller, Santa Monica
