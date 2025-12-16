Letters to the Editor: Readers remember Rob Reiner’s contributions to both Hollywood and politics

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I was saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner ( “Rob Reiner, ‘When Harry Met Sally’ director, ‘All in the Family’ actor and political activist, dead at 78,” Dec. 14).

Like many of my generation, I grew up watching Reiner as an actor on “All in the Family.” After following in the footsteps of his father, Carl Reiner, on television, he became a director of numerous great films, including “This Is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” “The Princess Bride” and “A Few Good Men.”

In his best film, “When Harry Met Sally,” written by the late Nora Ephron and starring one of his best friends, Billy Crystal, he famously gave his mother, Estelle Reiner, one of the greatest lines in film history: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Advertisement

His long and devoted marriage to his wife is also notable among Hollywood celebrities. They will be greatly missed.

Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco

..

To the editor: I am in shock to read of the sudden death of Rob Reiner and his wife. What an unfathomable loss for any fan of TV, the movies and, most of all, humanity.

All citizens of Southern California are greatly in debt to him for his constant political activism — something he needn’t have bothered to do considering his fame and riches. What a loss.

Advertisement

Anne McGrail, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Rob Reiner’s work has impacted generations of Americans. The characters, dialogue and visuals he brought to life in film and television are woven throughout our culture. He loved our country, cared deeply about the future of our nation, and fought for America’s democracy.

Rob and his wife, Michele, loved each other very much. They were known to be deep friends, and I am devastated to learn of their passing. My thoughts are with their loved ones during this tragic time.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Fla.