Letters to the Editor: Social media does harm our ability to focus. But is a ban realistic?

Three 11-year-olds use their phones while sitting outside a school in Australia.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Does columnist Robin Abcarian think that social media can realistically be banned ( “Australia just banned kids from social media. Shouldn’t we all?,” Dec. 14)? It’s a completely unrealistic endeavor, and quite a foolish one. Young people still find ways to indulge in illegal drugs, for example.

The internet diminishes our ability to contemplate and to focus on anything that requires a minimum of deep thinking, but let’s be honest; just about everyone uses it. I frequently observe kids and adults, both young and old, staring at their smartphones completely disassociated from the outside world.

A quote from the 1995 film “Powder” (often incorrectly attributed to Albert Einstein ) says, “It’s become appallingly clear that our technology has surpassed our humanity.”

Advertisement

We passed that day a while ago as we communicate and socialize increasingly on our computer and mobile devices. It’s unrealistic to assume we could go back.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Yes, we should ban kids from social media, as it is clearly not appropriate for children for all of the reasons Abcarian lists.

Her column makes this 74-year-old wonder how I would respond to social media if I attended high school today. I expect I would not have had time to participate in social media because, hopefully, I would be too busy with life outdoors, as I was in my high school days in the 1960s.

Advertisement

As a student then, I spent every single daylight hour I could outside, surfing, bike riding, hiking and playing baseball and tennis. I wonder if some maverick young people today voluntarily do as I imagine I would and pay little or no attention to social media because they fill their lives with sports, music, arts and other activities.

It seems we talk as if all young people slavishly attend to their smartphones 24/7. I doubt that is the case.

Bill Smart, Santa Barbara