Letters to the Editor: Rob Reiner’s tragic death was horrible enough. Somehow, Trump made it worse

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The horror of the brutal slaying of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner in their Brentwood home was bad enough. What the president, the individual who is supposed to be our moral leader, said made it worse ( “Rob Reiner’s tragic slaying and Trump’s awful response,” Dec. 15).

President Trump told us that Rob Reiner was a “deranged person” who had “driven people crazy” and said his death was caused by “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

When later asked about his comments by a member of the media, he doubled down as he always does. Thankfully, even many Republicans acknowledged that what the president said this time went beyond the pale, offering rare criticism of him for it.

Advertisement

The president could have handled the situation properly in one of two ways. He could have remained silent, recognizing that he need not comment on every notable event that is not related to his position. Or he could have said something to the effect of, “It is well known that Rob Reiner and I had our differences. He was a harsh critic of mine. Nevertheless, I was saddened to learn of his and his wife’s tragic deaths. I offer my condolences to those who loved them.”

Either of these paths would, of course, have required a level of restraint and basic human decency, traits seemingly nowhere to be found in our elected leader. This president delights in having made the extraordinary grief felt by the Reiner family even more intense.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

..

To the editor: Someone please help me understand what happened to us. When did so many of us become hated by our president? I have lived for more than 70 years and have seen many presidents, some I’ve liked and some I haven’t. I’ve agreed with some and disagreed with some. But, until now, I always felt the president loved America and loved and respected all Americans.

Advertisement

Trump’s comments about the death of Reiner made my blood boil. It takes a small man to be this unsympathetic.

It clearly shows that Trump only loves his own supporters. Is it too much to ask that, when you disagree with someone, do it respectfully?

I will try to be better. I hope our leaders will share the same resolve.

Roger Scheuer, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Resurrecting his title as the Iago of our time, Trump continues to leave no stone of sludge unturned with his comments on the passing of Reiner. Once again, I am reminded of why I did not, could not, vote for such a person. He remains beneath contempt.

Edward M. Bialack, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: I will very proudly refer to myself as “deranged” from now on. Thanks a lot for reminding me, Mr. President.

Doug Stokes, Duarte