Letters to the Editor: ‘Is there no end to the juvenile pettiness’ of the Trump administration?

To the editor: I was momentarily puzzled by Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s seemingly arbitrary decision to change State Department typefaces from Calibri to Times New Roman until I read guest contributor Lauren Kaelin’s piece — or, more specifically, this little nugget: Calibri was “adopted by his predecessor, Antony Blinken” ( “What’s in a font? Marco Rubio’s malicious change to Times New Roman,” Dec. 16).

Ah yes, nothing more needs to be said. Is there no end to the juvenile pettiness this administration would foist upon the American public in the name of “governance”?

R.C. Price, Ventura