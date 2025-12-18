Letters to the Editor: Australia’s problem isn’t gun laws. It’s antisemitism

A couple lay flowers at a tribute to shooting victims outside the Bondi Pavilion at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Monday.

To the editor: Australian political leaders don’t get it ( “Australia to tighten gun laws after Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre,” Dec. 15).

In response to the attack on a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach, they focus on guns. The problem isn’t a lack of strict gun laws — they already have among the most stringent such laws in the world. The problem is antisemitism.

People who hate Jews can (and do) kill them with any manner of means. Australia should address the recent massacre by focusing on combating antisemitism with education, not more gun laws.

Martin Cooper, Encino