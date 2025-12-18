Letters to the Editor: Members of Congress should look at their own healthcare plans before cutting ours

To the editor: Despite all that can be said about the administration’s dismantling of our country’s principles, President Trump is not the only one to blame for the potential incoming damage to America’s healthcare industry ( “One Big Beautiful Bill Act complicates state healthcare affordability efforts,” Dec. 15). The Republican Party has been gunning after it for years. And the one major improvement that was made under the Obama administration, the Affordable Care Act (which in itself has much room for improvement), may soon be a victim of hefty cuts that would render it next to useless. As flawed as it may seem to some, the ACA still provides affordable insurance to those who would not otherwise have it.

What is so hypocritical and unfair about the Republicans’ desire to slash health programs that serve most Americans is the fact that American citizens provide most of the money for the generous health benefits of Congress.

Congressional members receive a comprehensive benefits package that includes access to a variety of employer-sponsored health insurance plans through the DC Health Link exchange , with the government covering a majority of the premium costs . They also have access to additional federal health and retirement benefits. If they want to be fair, they should analyze and cut their own health benefits in equal proportion to the public’s.

That said, the Republican Party is not the only culprit responsible for increased health costs. The hospital industry, insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies are also to blame.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach