Letters to the Editor: Addiction affects millions of Americans. It’s time to take action

Rob Reiner, left, and his son Nick Reiner in 2016. Both had been open about Nick Reiner’s struggles with drug addiction.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Wow, front-page press on addiction and mental health ( “Reiner family tragedy sheds light on pain of families grappling with addiction,” Dec. 17). I’m impressed. Thank you, Los Angeles Times, for shedding light on what is a silent killer for families all over America.

My grandmother lived in state mental hospitals in Camarillo and Norwalk. My father is a drug addict with mental illness, my sister is a drug addict with mental illness and the cycle continued. I have seen a decline in services over the last 40 years, starting with President Reagan in the ‘80s. It’s what contributes to much of our homeless population. Families become exhausted and run out of options.

We suffer alone, we give our lives.

Let’s stop ignoring the problem that millions of families need help with by creating quality rehab programs and services and funding research for this complex disease.

Advertisement

Debbie Ficarra, La Crescenta