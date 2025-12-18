Letters to the Editor: Rob Reiner’s contributions to California’s children cannot be forgotten

To the editor: I was glad to read the op-ed about how Rob Reiner reshaped California ( “Rob Reiner reshaped how California understands and invests in children,” Dec. 15). In the initial tributes made after his death, I was afraid his contributions to the children of California would be forgotten.

Although Reiner was not a teacher, he seemed to be deeply interested and knowledgeable about early childhood development. He understood that the brain development of the infant, coupled with language development and high-quality experiences, were the foundations for reading proficiency and academic achievement.

Yes, his contributions to entertainment will be long remembered and enjoyed, but his gifts to children will likely have no end. Thank you, Rob Reiner, for caring about your fellow man and for using your resources to enhance the lives of our youngest citizens.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach