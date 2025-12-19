Letters to the Editor: Yes, technology has long been part of art, but AI is different

Frank Gehry, who relied on digital tools to realize his vision, sits in front of a model of the Guggenheim Museum built in Bilbao, Spain.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: There is no denying that technology has always advanced the process of creating art and design (“Technology has expanded creativity for centuries. What makes AI different?,” Dec. 18). It’s been an intrinsic aspect of artistic developments from the beginnings of humanity. The camera alone democratized image-making so that anyone could be an artist, able to stage dramatic storytelling within our everyday reality.

AI is completely different in this unique moment in our societal evolution. Already, there have been widespread job reductions due to AI, threatening entire sectors of the creative workforce.

In schools, second graders now have AI image generators that eliminate the need to draw a picture. Across education, students will begin to rely on it for everything, from brainstorming and envisioning to writing, designing, multimedia production and editing.

Advertisement

Due to the proliferation and power of social media, audiences are losing any sense of value of the artistry the author describes. As a result, these human artistic capabilities may diminish or disappear from our society altogether.

To retain them will take deliberate, robust and ongoing support for arts education in schools, including media arts. According to data from Create CA, 89% of schools are violating California education code in not offering arts instruction, and less than 2% of students have access to media arts and literacy. That needs to change.

Dain Olsen, Los Angeles

This writer is president and CEO of the National Assn. for Media Arts Education.