Letters to the Editor: Immigrants are key to our healthcare. Let’s not make their jobs even harder

To the editor: Thank you for running the piece by guest contributor Bedassa Tadesse about the vital role that immigrants play in healthcare ( “U.S. needs immigrants to sustain the healthcare workforce,” Dec. 17). As an octogenarian who’s had several joint replacements, with a consequent need for time in a rehab, I’ve been struck by how much I owe to immigrants and how hard they work. In some instances, workers were required to put in 16-hour days in order to keep a facility staffed. The last thing we need to do is to create a hostile environment for them.

It’s imperative to fix the system so that labor force needs can be met and people can feel secure as they go about their daily lives.

Glenna Matthews, Laguna Beach