Letters to the Editor: A 3-year-old defending herself in immigration court? What’s happened to our country?

To the editor: “Appalling” is not strong enough. “Shocking” is not strong enough. “Horrifying” is not strong enough. There are no words to describe the horrors described in this op-ed ( “How does a 3-year-old hire an immigration attorney?,” Dec. 18).

The photo of the children in an immigration facility brings me to tears. We have lost our minds, our hearts, our morals, our values and our souls. We are no longer the country that was a beacon of light to the world, whose inhabitants sacrificed everything to come here for a better life.

After reading the Los Angeles Times in full today, I am so heartbroken as to what we have become as a nation. I am begging for all of us — Republicans, Democrats, independents, those of you who never vote and especially those in Congress — to raise your voices loudly to stop this madness. I celebrated my 89th birthday yesterday, and I am determined to live long enough to see our beloved country return to its former glory, with all its flaws. I hope everyone will join me at the ballot box next November and vote to end this.

Barbara Busch, Santa Barbara

To the editor: As a retired teacher of 35 years in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms, it took strength and patience for me to not weep while reading this op-ed.

As we arrive into the Christmas season, with an administration that pays lip service to Christianity, I wonder: Where are the Christian values? Do we have a war on Christmas or a war on Christianity? This is certainly not the Christianity I grew up with.

Anselmo Feliciano, Cypress

To the editor: The picture of little children waiting alone in a playpen broke my heart. The most vulnerable in our society being treated in this fashion is immoral.

These are little ones who, through no fault of their own, have been thrown into a legal system that seems to ignore the fact that they are unable to speak for themselves and need our help.

Where has compassion and decency gone when we think this situation is acceptable? It is not. It never will be.

Micki Wood, Fullerton

To the editor: After listening to President Trump’s histrionic, lie-infested speech Wednesday night and reading his disgusting response to the deaths of Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, I turned this morning to two articles that describe happenings that we wouldn’t have known about without the work of intrepid journalists.

We learn that a 3-year-old girl is brought to immigration court, needs to be helped up into the chair and then, without a parent or formal representation, she is required to explain the dangers in her home country that brought her here.

Just pages away, we learn that this administration is planning to dismantle one of the top climate and weather research centers in the world, located in Boulder, Colo. ( “Trump administration moves to dismantle leading climate and weather research center,” Dec. 17) Apparently, there is too much climate “alarmism.” So keep your eyes on the skies. Don’t rely on accurate weather news that will allow you to prepare in advance for upcoming disasters.

This is not the America I’ve known and loved my whole long life.

Lanore Pearlman, Claremont