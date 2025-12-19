Letters to the Editor: The LAFD still hasn’t answered one major question regarding the Palisades fire

Since the Palisades fire, the LAFD has hired a 26-member wildland hand crew that uses chainsaws and other tools to chop paths through brush to stop a fire from spreading.

To the editor: While reading this insightful piece, I had to pause, as my head neared implosion ( “After Palisades failures, is LAFD prepared for the next major wildfire?,” Dec. 17). Tucked into all the discussion of underfunding and mismanagement was one sentence regarding the “decision to leave the scene of a New Year’s Day fire despite signs it hadn’t been fully extinguished.”

Why is there any discussion on funding issues when there’s been no further disclosure of how and why this specific decision was made? The Los Angeles Times previously reported there were multiple texts from firefighters on the scene concerned that they could be leaving a hot spot. The battalion chief ordered them to leave the area despite being aware of these texts, per the reporting.

How can it take this long to get that question answered? Am I the only one in L.A. who’s slightly curious? There’s no agency that couldn’t be improved with more money, but if that particular hot spot hadn’t been abandoned, would we be having this conversation?

Greg Hilfman, Topanga