Letters to the Editor: The Trump administration is dismantling systems critical to our survival

To the editor: I read with dismay of the Trump administration’s moves to dismantle Colorado’s National Center for Atmospheric Research ( “Trump administration moves to dismantle leading climate and weather research center,” Dec. 17).

It isn’t only NCAR scientists who are alarmed, but atmospheric and climate scientists around the world who warn of climate change and extreme weather events. It’s also ecologists and agricultural scientists who study and plan for climate change impacts on ecosystems and our food system. It’s also those concerned with national defense and public health, and all local governments and communities that need to adapt and build resilience to climate change.

We should all be deeply concerned about where this irresponsible president is taking us in his politicization of science, war against information and vengeance against anyone perceived as disloyal to him as he dismantles the systems critical for our survival.

Because my son and his family live in Sacramento, I follow Gov. Gavin Newsom’s climate policies closely. I thank him for his climate initiatives and for opposing President Trump when necessary.

Carol Steinhart, Madison, Wis.

To the editor: If climate science is a religion (as Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin has claimed in eliminating the climate research arms of various government agencies), it deserves 1st Amendment protection and should be left alone.

If it is not a religion — if it is genuine science, as the overwhelming majority of the world’s scientists agree — then Zeldin, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and their company are bringing about thousands of deaths through increased numbers and intensity of floods, fires, storms and pollution.

James Van Cleve, Claremont