Letters to the Editor: Trump’s new disparaging presidential plaques are ‘despicable’

New plaques of explanatory text have been placed underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House, Wednesday, in Washington.

To the editor: My stomach churned when I read the despicable statements President Trump has inserted on plaques beneath the presidential portraits, including citing President Obama’s signature achievement as “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable Care Act’” ( “Sleepy. Divisive. A fan of young Trump: A look at the new plaques on the Presidential Walk of Fame,” Dec. 18).

Unlike the other gilded portraits, President Biden is represented by a photograph of an autopen, which Trump disparaged Biden’s use of and associated with his age.

True to form, Trump extols himself in his plaque.

To think that those coming to the White House will be subjected to this atrocity is unthinkable.

Congress, I beg you to rise up against this destructive force that is tearing apart the history that we hold dear.

Judy Melto, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Trump has to know that the next president, whoever they are, will almost immediately remove those disgusting plaques and, hopefully, take a jackhammer to all of the gaudy gold “embellishments” and remove his name from every building that his bloated ego insisted on attaching it to.

I guess it’s too late to save the East Wing, but I’ll assume the incoming nightmare of a ballroom will likely need some editing too.

Christy Edwards, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: Someone should tell White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that calling a president “the worst President in American History” or “one of the most divisive political figures in American History” does not constitute something “eloquently written” by “a student of history.”

It is, rather, childish and ignorant, and shows total disrespect for the office and history itself. The “Walk of Fame” is more of a shame now. The outrages perpetrated by Trump are gobsmacking on a daily, if not hourly, basis.

Linda Shahinian, Culver City