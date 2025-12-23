Letters to the Editor: If Trump really supports hard-working Americans, he’s got a funny way of showing it

Jeffrey Rosenberg of Carson City, Nev., was a victim of fraud committed by private equity executive David Gentile, who was recently freed by President Trump.

To the editor: On Dec. 17, the president claimed in an address to the nation that he “fights for the law-abiding, hard-working people of our country. The ones who make this nation run, who make this nation work.”

He sure has a funny way of showing it: releasing from prison a convicted fraudster who swindled millions of dollars from those very hard-working Americans ( “‘Betrayed’: Investors grapple with Trump commuting sentence of man who defrauded them,” Dec. 18). Pardoning the former president of Honduras , convicted of drug trafficking and related weapons offenses. Pardoning hundreds of Jan. 6, 2021, rioters who stormed our nation’s capital in an attempt to overthrow an election. And pardoning or commuting the sentences of countless other convicted criminals and fraudsters.

It reminds me of the old proverb, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

Bob Kahn, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: The real surprise here is that some of these investors were surprised. Were they not aware of how low our president can stoop?

Commuting the sentence of a man who was convicted of defrauding hard-working people out of more than $1 billion seems like just another ordinary day at this White House. I understand the grief of these victims, but definitely not their shock.

Linda Cooper, Studio City