Letters to the Editor: If Congress won’t stop Trump, the artistic community must speak out

To the editor: In light of our autocrat-in-chief’s name change of the Kennedy Center, I would implore Gianandrea Noseda, music director of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Francesca Zambello, artistic director of the Washington National Opera, to vociferously denounce this move and assert the need for artistic institutions to balk at the interference of political whims ( “Kennedy Center board votes unanimously to rename venue Trump Kennedy Center,” Dec. 18).

I had the opportunity to work with both of these individuals in my capacity as a member of the music staff of the Los Angeles Opera; they commanded respect for their superior craft and appeared to be people of integrity.

If Congress remains recumbent in their duty to monitor oversight, we need those with the appropriate platform to take a stand.

Mark Robson, Los Angeles

To the editor: The current occupant of the White House is determined to leave his mark on everything. From his revamp of the People’s House into essentially a mirror image of Mar-a-Lago to putting his name on a peace institute whose board and staff he gutted, it never ends. Now, the Kennedy Center will be adding his name to the venue. And did anyone doubt that Trump’s name would come first?

Plus, we still have the “Arc de Trump” to look forward to. And think of additional naming possibilities in the coming years — maybe the Trump-Lincoln Memorial?

The name change that would probably make the most sense would be the building that houses the Supreme Court, especially since the conservative justices have not been able to find any limits to his executive powers.

Janet Cerswell, Rancho Cucamonga