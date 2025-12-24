Letters to the Editor: The Doors’ John Densmore remembers Rob Reiner’s compassion

To the editor: The day before Rob Reiner was erased from this plane of existence, I sent him an email saying how funny “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” was ( “As news of Rob Reiner’s killing worsens, let’s remember his legacy rooted in empathy,” Dec. 15). He responded immediately with a thank you. I think he was pleased that a rock ‘n’ roller was resonating with his latest spoof on my profession.

The wild country singer, Kinky Friedman, said in a song that “They ain’t makin’ Jews like Jesus anymore.” Reiner was a Jew — a Jew who openly admired Jesus’ teachings of kindness, love and generosity. The massive amount of political work he did, way beyond his brilliant filmmaking and acting, was motivated by compassion. He cared so much, he even “reached across the aisle” to try to find common ground to alleviate the pain and suffering of the less fortunate.

The only salve for my sadness over what happened would be seeing people come together in kindness over it. Reiner was a bringer of the light. In this dark time of year, let’s honor him by shedding more of it — much more — on each other. That’s the true spirit of the holidays. Gift-giving is sweet, but much sweeter is the gift of love.

Advertisement

John Densmore, Los Angeles

This writer was the drummer for The Doors.