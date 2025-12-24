Letters to the Editor: When reporting on medical information, wait until we have all the facts

To the editor: In the absence of naming a specific medication in the body of the story, this headline, which could be seen as tying use of psychiatric medication to murder, is highly irresponsible ( “Nick Reiner was prescribed schizophrenia medication before deaths of Rob, Michele Reiner, sources say,” Dec. 21).

The Los Angeles Times should have waited until there was more information before publishing. Cessation of psychiatric medications by those diagnosed with serious mental illness is a well-documented problem when done without a doctor’s supervision. Any excuse can prompt this cessation, especially when the drugs have unpleasant side effects. Conversely, when the drug makes the patient feel better, sometimes they will assume they’re “cured” and stop taking the medication.

In this case, reading that someone was prescribed a medication before they allegedly carried out murders would make any patient reluctant to take that drug. Because the article doesn’t name the drug, even a rational person might stop taking all psych meds. In fact, the article doesn’t cite substantive causation, and doesn’t even say whether the unnamed drug was thought to be at fault or if Nick Reiner had stopped taking his prescription and was suffering withdrawal.

In a situation where medical information is made public, it’s crucial to have all the facts, as omissions could affect the lives of those with mental illnesses and their families. If the facts are unavailable, don’t print the story.

Suzan Lowitz, Hollywood