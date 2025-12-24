Letters to the Editor: L.A. grocery stores are their own case study in economic disparities

To the editor: When I saw the headline “A divergent tale of two Ralphs,” I thought, “Oh goody, the Los Angeles Times is giving me a story that really interests me” ( “A tale of two Ralphs — Lauren and the supermarket — shows the reality of a K-shaped economy,” Dec. 22). That’s because I thought it was going to be about the fact that, on one block in Beverly Hills, not only is there an amazing Ralphs, Gelson’s and Bristol Farms, but there is also a huge Trader Joe’s nearby, along with a Pavilions that’s a gourmet grocery paradise.

Meanwhile, in my South L.A. neighborhood, I have to travel a mile to get to the nearest Ralphs and it is frequently barely stocked and depressing, with many items under lock and key. Now, if you’re going to explore issues around economic disparity and divergence, that would be an interesting and revealing tale of two Ralphs.

Randy Farhi, Los Angeles