Letters to the Editor: The World Cup offers L.A. the chance to expand its accommodation options

David, shown, and Peggy Orenstein run an Airbnb across the street from SoFi Stadium.

To the editor: Los Angeles is preparing to host a once-in-a-generation global event, with nearly 150,000 additional visitors expected during the World Cup ( “Demand surges for Airbnbs during the World Cup in L.A., with prices jumping 56%,” Dec. 21). The reality is simple: We do not have enough hotel rooms, and there is no practical way to build new ones in time.

A successful World Cup requires a full range of lodging options to meet different traveler needs and budgets. Many visitors travel as families or groups and need space, kitchens and common areas — options hotels cannot always provide. Short-term rentals also allow guests to stay in neighborhoods that rarely benefit from major tourism, spreading visitor spending more broadly across local businesses.

Demand will be intense regardless. Expanding accommodation options helps manage pricing pressure, keeps visitors in the region and supports local workers, small businesses, homeowners and the city itself through increased tax revenue.

This is a major opportunity to showcase Los Angeles — and ensure the benefits are broadly shared by hotels, hosts and regular Angelenos alike.

JC Lacey, Los Angeles

This writer is president of the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce.