Letters to the Editor: In massive school sex abuse payouts, attorneys are also getting taxpayer dollars
To the editor: The Los Angeles Times took an important step by investigating Assembly Bill 218 settlements, but didn’t show the entire picture about what is also being kept in the dark regarding these settlements (“Times Investigation: Public in the dark about some schools’ big sex abuse payouts,” Dec. 19).
If we are going to follow the money, let’s follow it all the way. A key component that was missing in The Times’ reporting is how much of these settlement dollars are going to trial attorneys, who are walking away with 40%-50% of the settlement. Those are school dollars intended for teacher salaries, safe and healthy facilities, student support programs and so much more — but instead are in the hands of attorneys.
Californians funding AB 218 settlements have a right to know where their education dollars are going — and that includes attorney take.
Dorothy Johnson, Sacramento
This writer is a legislative advocate for the Assn. of California School Administrators.