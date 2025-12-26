Letters to the Editor: It’s nice to see some year-end appreciation for architectural standouts

To the editor: I read with appreciation Sam Lubell’s roundup of the year’s architecture standouts ( “7 best L.A. architecture projects of 2025,” Dec. 19). Every year, I lament that architecture is not included in the year-end artistic and cultural superlatives lists. This selection is powerful precisely because it focuses on the types of projects that most architects quietly work on.

The new designs and renovations of schools, airports and office buildings — as well as housing, retail and healthcare — affect every person in the area. Because it is all so naturally around us, architecture is sometimes taken for granted, as are the ingenious practitioners who make our cities and buildings safe, enjoyable and beautiful.

Julie Taylor, Los Angeles