Letters to the Editor: In halting offshore wind projects, we hinder our own clean energy potential

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Offshore wind is an emerging technology with massive potential to provide clean, inexpensive, safe energy ( “Trump administration cites national security as it halts offshore wind. Some experts aren’t convinced,” Dec. 22). Many nations have set significant national targets. It’s projected that offshore wind capacity will almost triple over the next five years.

According to Politico , the five offshore wind projects paused by the Trump administration would be able to power nearly 2.7 million homes for up to 30 years using a free, non-polluting fuel: wind. Alternatively, to power those homes with fossil fuels would mean an unending cycle of digging up coal, oil or gas, transporting it, and burning it to generate electricity. In the process, we pollute our air — causing disease and death — and our atmosphere with heat-trapping carbon pollution, furthering global warming and climate change.

Fossil fuel interests have worked for years to discredit offshore wind projects. A 2023 investigation by Brown University’s Climate and Development Lab revealed that, in recent years, six major fossil fuel and dark money donors have funneled more than $72 million to the various organizations fighting offshore wind. The transition to a clean energy future will be significantly affected by the speed with which offshore wind projects are developed. Knowing this, fossil fuel interests will do all they can to slow it down.

Advertisement

Robert Taylor, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: President Trump’s war against renewable energy sources is hurting Americans while lining the pockets of the oil industry. His latest suspension of major wind projects is keeping cheaper, cleaner and healthier energy sources away from our nation.

His administration has claimed this pause will enable them time to assess national security risks. But wouldn’t those have been assessed by administrations years ago? This looks like just another way of slowing down alternative energy production.

Not allowing all forms of competitive energy production risks our energy independence and thus creates a different national security issue. Electricity needs are growing and AI data centers are adding to this energy drain today.

Advertisement

Trump has proposed that some waters off the U.S. coastline be opened for offshore drilling. He knows our energy needs are growing and oil is his product of choice. But keep in mind that ocean wind farm energy, by most accounts , will lower our energy costs. The Los Angeles Times article on the offshore wind projects even said a partially completed wind project in New England saved residents “$2 million a day during a cold snap this month,” according to the Boston Globe . Additionally, wind farms are less destructive, posing less environmental damage than offshore drilling.

Tell your Congress member that you want cheap, clean energy sources to be allowed to move forward when the permitting process is already agreed upon. No administration should be allowed to interfere with our free markets in the middle of construction.

Jonathan Light, Laguna Niguel