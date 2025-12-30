Letters to the Editor: Readers share what frustrates them most about California drivers

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Driving etiquette certainly isn’t what it once was. Impatience and selfishness seem to overrule common sense and consideration ( “The seven most frustrating offenses California drivers commit every day,” Dec. 23).

I would have promoted the “red means stop” entry on your list to the top spot because of what I witness daily, especially in my neighborhood of houses, apartments and condos. Despite the number of people walking their dogs or kids riding bikes or scooters, I witness many — maybe even most — drivers breezing through four-way stops, even making turns without slowing down. Even the old “California stop” method of at least slowing down at a stop sign is apparently too much of an inconvenience. It surprises me that more people aren’t injured or killed by that level of recklessness.

Eric Wilks, Los Angeles

To the editor: In my opinion, this list omitted the most infuriating habit. I would list this as #1: “A yellow light means slow to a stop and stop on the red.”

Instead, nearly all drivers, on approaching a yellow light, step harder on the accelerator and rush through the red. I believe this is one of the major causes of automobile accidents, especially when cross-traffic drivers go the second their light turns green.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

To the editor: You’ve missed one that should be near the top of your list. Drivers at the head of the left turn lane who stay behind the crosswalk after the light has turned green, and then proceed to make their turn just as a light is ready to turn red, preventing cars behind them from also making the turn.

B.J. Merholz, Los Angeles

To the editor: One more for your list: Drivers who do not exercise their right of way and keep one wondering when they’ll make their move.

Mary Motheral, San Diego

To the editor: I enjoyed this article except for one quote from a reader complaining about drivers going more slowly than the speed limit.

I’d add an eighth entry: “Speed limit is an upper limit, not a lower limit.” Drive safely.

Dave Suess, Redondo Beach

To the editor: This article only covered half of the high-beams problem. Many cars have “automatic“ dimmers so drivers no longer think to do it manually. However, SUVs, pickups, etc., have such highly placed headlights that they blind us via our rear-view mirrors.

Even worse, the infuriating habit of people stopping their car eight or 10 feet behind the car in front of them. Not only does this block intersections and access to left turn lanes, but it also places the car too far back to activate the “automatic” low-beam system. Anyone in front of that car is completely blinded.

Meg Quinn Coulter, Los Angeles