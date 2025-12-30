Letters to the Editor: Yes, we absolutely need more feel-good movies these days

To the editor: Every year, we watch “When Harry Met Sally...” between Christmas and New Year. We had just watched it the night before this op-ed was published in the paper ( “Where did all the feel-good movies go?,” Dec. 25). Tears of happiness still roll down my cheeks with Harry’s declaration of love, wanting the rest of his life to start as soon as possible. Boy, do we need feel-good movies now.

Sarah Aylard, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: Bravo, Alixandra Kupcik!

Where are those brilliant young filmmakers who can make us believe that there is hope, love and caring in a world so devastatingly divided? Why must every film be full of angst? Why do you suppose we return to “happily ever after,” and those films last in our cultural consciousness? Please bring on the romance, laughter and family.

Judy Harris, Palm Desert