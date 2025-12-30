Letters to the Editor: The problem with the Justice Department’s call for immigration judges

An FBI agent waits outside a courtroom at New York-Federal Plaza Immigration Court in New York in June.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: “Apply today to become a deportation judge,” reads the Justice Department’s recruiting advertisement for immigration judges ( “California has lost more than a quarter of its immigration judges this year,” Dec. 29). This wording assumes bias on the part of anyone who accepted this invitation — imagine if a trial court judge ran for election promising to be a “convictions judge.”

Our immigration system plainly needs more judges, but we need magistrates to fairly consider asylum and other claims under the law — not seek to fill the Trump administration’s deportation quotas .

The need for judicial integrity and the danger of bias are so extreme because the Trump regime’s mass deportation scheme is based on lies , such as the repeatedly debunked claim to be targeting “the worst of the worst.”

Advertisement

It’s bad enough for President Trump to seek to snuff Lady Liberty’s lamp. He cannot also be allowed to tear off Lady Justice’s blindfold of impartiality.

Mitchell Zimmerman, Palo Alto