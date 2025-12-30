Letters to the Editor: Think the potholes in L.A. haven’t gotten worse? Try riding a bike

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I’m glad someone finally said it. Los Angeles hasn’t just surrendered to potholes; we’ve apparently decided to coexist with them ( “You’re not imagining it. L.A. has surrendered to the potholes,” Dec. 29).

Potholes are annoying in a car, but for those of us who ride bikes, they can cause serious, immediate injury. I seek out quieter, beautiful neighborhoods for cycling, and Hancock Park used to be my favorite route. Now the streets are uneven and cracked, and deteriorate further after every rainstorm. They’re a chiropractor’s dream and a cyclist’s obstacle course.

If anyone doubts how quickly conditions are worsening, I recommend getting on a bike — assuming you enjoy being rattled like loose change in a coffee can. The difference just one year makes is remarkable.

Recently, while riding in Hancock Park, I spoke with a man walking with his young daughter. He said they’d nearly been injured after tripping over a cracked sidewalk. He also mentioned that the mayoral residence is located in the neighborhood.

I’d like to invite Mayor Karen Bass to join me on a bike ride through Hancock Park. It’s the fastest way to understand just how broken our streets and sidewalks have become.

Denise McCanles, West Hollywood