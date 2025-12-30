Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The best entertainment to help close out the year, SoCal’s wild weather and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Think the potholes in L.A. haven’t gotten worse? Try riding a bike

A wide and deep pothole
A wide and deep pothole at Western Avenue and 6th Street in 2023.
(Daniel Miller)
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

To the editor: I’m glad someone finally said it. Los Angeles hasn’t just surrendered to potholes; we’ve apparently decided to coexist with them (“You’re not imagining it. L.A. has surrendered to the potholes,” Dec. 29).

Potholes are annoying in a car, but for those of us who ride bikes, they can cause serious, immediate injury. I seek out quieter, beautiful neighborhoods for cycling, and Hancock Park used to be my favorite route. Now the streets are uneven and cracked, and deteriorate further after every rainstorm. They’re a chiropractor’s dream and a cyclist’s obstacle course.

If anyone doubts how quickly conditions are worsening, I recommend getting on a bike — assuming you enjoy being rattled like loose change in a coffee can. The difference just one year makes is remarkable.

Advertisement

Recently, while riding in Hancock Park, I spoke with a man walking with his young daughter. He said they’d nearly been injured after tripping over a cracked sidewalk. He also mentioned that the mayoral residence is located in the neighborhood.

I’d like to invite Mayor Karen Bass to join me on a bike ride through Hancock Park. It’s the fastest way to understand just how broken our streets and sidewalks have become.

Denise McCanles, West Hollywood

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement