Letters to the Editor: If we lose newspapers, ‘we lose perspective, empathy and humanity’

To the editor: The fading of the newspaper is not like the decline of paper checks and answering machines ( “Sure, the newspaper informed. But as it fades, those who used it for other things must adjust too,” Dec. 28). It is far more insidious; it is contributing to the dumbing down of our society and eroding our democratic experiment.

When we read only that which confirms our biases — ensured by algorithms on our smartphones and tablets — we lose perspective, empathy and humanity.

As a subscriber to the Los Angeles Times for more than 40 years, I am able to read the educated opinions of both Michael Hiltzik and Jonah Goldberg to understand different points of view. I can read ultra-conservative Josh Hammer and the more liberal Jackie Calmes. And I can read the objective reporting of Times journalists, the kind of reporting that has helped the newspaper win 52 Pulitzer Prizes and other prestigious awards. All this in one place as I have a cup of coffee.

Although I’m not in agreement with some of his editorial decisions that have been publicized, I thank Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong for investing in this publication. Without newspapers, there would have been no American Revolution and, therefore, no 1st Amendment. As Continental Congress delegate and historian David Ramsay wrote , “In establishing American independence, the pen and the press had merit equal to that of the sword.”

Melissa Verdugo, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: I know all too well that eventually, my days of receiving a print edition of The Times could come to an end. As I venture out every morning to pick up the newspaper from my front yard, I cannot help but notice I am the only one on my entire block who still has home delivery (yes, I know all about the digital version).

As a child of the ‘70s and ‘80s, I was always in awe that, for 25 cents a day, I could hold in my hands news from faraway locales on a daily basis. And although the price of home delivery has increased significantly, to me, my daily dose of nostalgia is worth every penny.

Jason Y. Calizar, Torrance

To the editor: We gave up the hard copy of the paper years ago. However, I still read the eNewspaper every morning on the website.

I appreciate the print edition’s curation of news presented by the editors and designers, a curation that would be otherwise unavailable on The Times’ website.

It minimizes the noise of other articles demanding my attention and lets me focus on the main stories of the day. Plus, there are no annoying mid-article ads.

Bob Zwissler, Manhattan Beach