Letters to the Editor: America shouldn’t have to become wealthier to be more generous

To the editor: If Americans have to be rich to give, we are living in a pretty selfish society ( “How do we create a more generous America?,” Dec. 25).

Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy equates generosity with wealth and completely misses the point. Her premise that wealth should be created by moving past protections for workers and the environment is beyond miserly.

True generosity is giving when it is difficult to do. From Joseph and Mary needing to seek shelter in a manger to Ebenezer Scrooge realizing that the impoverished Bob Cratchet’s life is richer than his, the premise of the Christmas story remains constant — and it doesn’t involve acquiring wealth.

The Los Angeles Times’ recent front-page article about community-based child care illustrates this well ( “These South L.A. women built a child-care haven on their block. It’s a lifeline for families,” Dec. 22). Jackie Jackson, who typically earns about $1,500 a month caring for her community, is not waiting for abundance to start giving. She just does it.

Jackie Stansbury, Santa Monica