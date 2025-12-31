Letters to the Editor: Some conservatives have tried to preserve decency. Did anyone listen?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer is worried that prominent conservatives are not up to the task of protecting and preserving the republic ( “The heart of the American right is on the line,” Dec. 25). The leaders of the American right he names include no statesmen, no policy experts — in fact, no one with expertise in anything but constructing a media presence by constantly stoking cultural outrage based on lies.

Hammer tells us that “at this perilous moment,” the American right needs leaders who will exercise “basic decency and judgment.” He ignores the fact that when conservative leaders do exactly that, the American right largely drives them out of their mainstream. Think Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Mitt Romney, Tom Rice, Jeff Flake and Mark Sanford.

Hammer should understand that the American right he speaks of has no interest in preserving the republic — just like President Trump, who Hammer pointedly leaves unmentioned.

William Yarchin, Huntington Beach