Letters to the Editor: Want to boost the box office? Make movie theaters more appealing

To the editor: Making more movies that appeal to baby boomers and Gen X, instead of just Gen Z and millennials, is one way to attract more moviegoers ( “Even ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ can’t lift 2025 box office out of pandemic-crisis doldrums,” Dec. 29). Dramas that appeal to older generations should also cost much less to produce than blockbusters like “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Some more suggestions, this time for theaters: Stop showing commercials for 25 minutes or longer before the movie begins. Fix any worn-out projection systems that have lost their brightness.

Find ways to make theaters more comfortable, rather than having moviegoers sit for more than two hours in temperatures that are too cold (in both the winter and summer). Lower the prices of popcorn. And finally, accommodate the hearing impaired by making closed-caption devices that consistently work for the entire movie more widely available.

Joel Jacobs, Laguna Niguel

To the editor: The article’s assertion that there aren’t enough female-focused films (though we can always use more!) and the comment to that effect by one of the analysts show that the blinders are truly on for some people.

This year gave us “Sentimental Value,” “Left-Handed Girl,” “Hamnet” and “The Testament of Ann Lee,” among others. All good films that appeal to women. If a movie has to be based on Barbie to be recognized by the industry, the press and audiences as a “female-focused” driver to movie theaters, that’s part of the problem.

Lynn Balsamo, Santa Monica