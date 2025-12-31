Letters to the Editor: A reflection of a small but meaningful gesture on the first Earth Day

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Thank you for publishing guest contributor James Salzman’s excellent op-ed about the state of our country’s air, water and land in 1970, and why we should thank the Environmental Protection Agency for all it has done to bring about needed change ( “Photos of the dirty 1970s will make you appreciate the EPA,” Dec. 29).

In 1970, I was teaching high school in a small Kansas town. In April, several students alerted me to a nationwide Earth Day happening for the first time in just a few days. And, they said, we had to participate.

So that Saturday, we used shovels, buckets and someone’s truck to clean out an unofficial roadside dump and haul it to the town’s official dump. It was a tiny gesture, but we felt righteous and determined to do more.

Five decades later, we all still have more to do. We must remind our members of Congress to defend the EPA and to vigorously address our climate crisis.

Peggy Painton, Los Angeles