Letters to the Editor: If you get the chance to take a flight on the Goodyear Blimp, take it

To the editor: I have had the good fortune to have flown twice in the past 20 years on the Goodyear Blimp out of Carson, thanks to Goodyear’s generosity at benefit auctions for deserving nonprofits ( “‘It’s just like your dopey friend’: Inside the Goodyear Blimp’s devoted fan base,” Dec. 27). It is one of the highlights of my life living in the L.A. area. It is so otherworldly and unusual; it’s like nothing else I’ve experienced.

What they didn’t tell me before arriving is how tricky it is to climb aboard. When the blimp lands, it’s all hands on deck from the staff as they physically hold the blimp’s ropes down while the participants catch the ladder and climb up. It’s always moving, so you really have to watch what you are doing. Then, the blimp’s rise seems to be straight up as the pilot gets to cruising altitude. It’s an amazing view as the blimp “putt putts” along at a leisurely speed, giving you time to really study the ground’s features.

The pilot I had on my first flight had flown commercially and moved to Akron, Ohio, to work at the Goodyear factory, just so he could be first on the pilot replacement list. He loved his job.

All in all, a unique experience and anyone fortunate to come across this opportunity should take it!

George Meyer, Long Beach