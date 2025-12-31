Letters to the Editor: No, hybrids won’t ‘move the needle’ to an all-electric future

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I agree with the driver who says he’s bummed when his hybrid’s gas engine kicks in ( “Hybrid sales surge as automakers recalibrate electrification strategies,” Dec. 29). No kidding. If your child had asthma, would you want them to stand next to that tailpipe?

Gasoline is the problem. And the problem with this article is that it frames hybrids as a positive step that will “move the needle” in the transition to fully electric vehicles. Sure, maybe two decades ago! But no, the move toward hybrids is a giant step backward, thanks to President Trump and the fossil fuel industry that reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help his campaign.

Electric vehicles have been available to mainstream buyers since at least 2011 . Today, they boast an average range of around 250-300 miles and cost roughly the same as gas guzzlers, yet are much cheaper to fuel and maintain: no oil changes, smog checks or other traditional tune-ups required.

We must race to reduce climate-warming emissions, not backtrack. And companies like Toyota, blurring the lines with terms like “electrification” when they’re still referring to cars with tailpipes, should be ashamed. That’s deadly obfuscation.

Zan Dubin, Santa Monica

This writer is a former Los Angeles Times staffer and co-founder of National Drive Electric Month.