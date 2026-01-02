Letters to the Editor: It’s time for California to move its power lines underground

A worker uses a chainsaw to remove tree branches from a power line in an incident in Moorpark on Dec. 29 that forced the closure of Highway 118.

To the editor: Another wind event, another round of downed power lines and fallen trees — and once again, Californians are left holding their breath, waiting to see what burns next ( “Powerful winds down trees and power lines in SoCal; Highway 118 closed in Moorpark,” Dec. 29).

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Southern California Edison and other major utilities continue to rely on outdated above-ground power lines despite the obvious and repeated consequences. These lines snap in high winds, spark fires, knock out power and place entire communities at risk. In a state already devastated by wildfire after wildfire, this is no longer an inconvenience — it’s negligence.

Not only are power lines dangerous; they’re also aesthetically ugly and environmentally destructive. Millions of trees have been chopped down simply to make room for poles and clearance zones, all while we talk endlessly about sustainability and climate responsibility.

The solution is neither radical nor new: Put the lines underground. Underground utilities are far less likely to fail during wind events, dramatically reduce fire risk and allow us to restore trees and green spaces instead of cutting them down. Various cities and countries have done this successfully. California can too.

How many more neighborhoods need to burn to the ground before we act? How many evacuations, insurance disasters and life disruptions do we need to see before prevention finally outweighs profit and inertia?

It’s time to bury the lines, replant the trees and build a safer, more beautiful city and state.

Donald Flaherty, Burbank