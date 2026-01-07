Letters to the Editor: Trump’s use of the National Guard was ‘innovative’? Tell that to the Supreme Court

To the editor: Before revealing his political wish list for 2026, contributing writer Josh Hammer lauds President Trump’s “innovative use of the National Guard” ( “We saw progress and peril in 2025. There’s hope for Trump’s next year,” Jan. 1). The U.S. Supreme Court, as conservative and executive-branch-favoring as the majority of its justices are, disagrees with this sycophantic characterization in a recent 6-3 ruling , finding that Trump did not have the constitutional authority to order such deployment in Chicago.

On the actual wish list, Hammer hopes for a “victory on birthright citizenship.” Right-wing political rhetoric that ties the 14th Amendment to human trafficking is unsupported by any evidence, with trafficking being widely driven by coercion, fraud, demand for forced labor and sex trafficking. Moreover, there is no evidence that undocumented immigrants come to the U.S. just to give birth. Descriptions of birthright citizenship as “ruinous” or an “incentive for illegal immigration” are unsupported by any vetted facts.

In regard to Russia’s “legitimate” interests in invading Ukraine: There are none, according to the U.N. General Assembly , the international community and legal experts . Hammer, being neither Russian nor Ukranian, finds it easy to claim splitting the baby is perfectly fine. Republicans used to be bulwarks against the “Russian Bear.” No longer.

Neal Rosenthal, Woodland Hills

To the editor: Hammer accuses the previous administration (I infer that’s what he means by “leftist elite-driven chaos”) of engaging in “hyper-vindictive lawfare,” claiming we have now reverted to “law and order.” The arrest, incarceration and deportation of people without due process? Brazen defiance of court orders? Frivolous lawsuits against former FBI Director James Comey, New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James and others? The wholesale pardoning of criminals who attacked the capital? Shameless extortion of law firms, universities and media companies? This is Hammer’s idea of law and order? Give us a break.

J.B. White, Ojai