Letters to the Editor: How can so many (including Trump) still downplay what happened on Jan. 6?

To the editor: This is the only article that was published in the Jan. 6 print edition that even mentions the despicable attack on the Capitol on its anniversary ( “Officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 say their struggles linger,” Jan. 4). Let’s take stock.

We elected a president who still contends that the 2020 election was stolen from him (despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary). He is supported by a Congress with a majority of Republicans who are complicit by their silence or rationalizations.

The officers in this article, among many others, were brutally attacked, and they have to deal with the fact that, as one of his first acts in his second term, this president pardoned about 1,500 rioters convicted for their actions that day. He called them “patriots” and “hostages” and considered their convictions “a grave national injustice,” for God’s sake.

Advertisement

According to Mary Clare Jalonick, the writer of this article, “Several officers who fought the rioters said the hardest thing to deal with has been the effort by many to play down the violence, despite a massive trove of video and photographic evidence documenting it.” I share these officers’ astonishment (and their pain) at the capacity of many human beings to deny a stark reality that is staring them in the face. And yet, they do. As a result, 77 million voters elected a president who lives in a fantasy world.

John Beckman, Chino Hills