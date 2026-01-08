Letters to the Editor: Democrats need to act now if they’re worried about midterm interference

To the editor: Concerns about potential election interference from the Trump administration and all of its sycophants are not unjustified ( “After quiet off-year elections, Democrats renew worries about Trump interfering in midterms,” Dec. 30). But the way to minimize those concerns is to rally voters to not wait until election day to hit the streets and face whatever obstacles might be thrown their way.

Starting now (or really, yesterday), the Democratic Party needs to work on strategies for supporting early voting in person or by mail, and to gather as many poll watchers as possible to ensure that the elections are legitimate. If voter ID laws are a concern, now is the time to work with anyone who needs help. Don’t wait until November and then complain about the unfair tactics that we already anticipate.

Jeff Berke, Calabasas